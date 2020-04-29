Redskins Officially Announce DE Chase Young’s Jersey Number

Chase Young wore No. 2 at Ohio State, but the second overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft had to change his jersey number now that he’s in the pros.

Defensive linemen aren’t allowed to wear single digits in the NFL; they can only wear Nos. 50-79 or 90-99. Young is going with the largest possible number he can wear.

According to the Redskins’ official website, Young will start his NFL career wearing No. 99. On paper, this pick fits Young and the type of career he wants to have.

Just ask NFL Hall of Famers Warren Sapp and Jason Taylor, as well as current stars J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald. All wear or have worn the double-nine, and all have dominated while doing so.

Those are big footsteps for Young to follow in, but he’s obviously not shying away from the responsibility that comes with No. 99.

Redskins officially list Chase Young as No. 99. Go ahead and order the jersey folks pic.twitter.com/PH1HhCrMF9 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 29, 2020

The full list of numbers for this year’s Redskins draft class can be found below.

Numbers for all the Redskins' draft picks (plus one):

Chase Young 99

Antonio Gibson 24

Saahdiq Charles 77

Antonio Gandy-Golden 10

Keith Ismael 60

Khaleke Hudson 47

Kamren Curl 31

James Smith-Williams 72

Thaddeus Moss 46W — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 29, 2020

Now that the numbers are out there, it won’t take long for No. 99 Redskins jerseys to come flying off the shelves.