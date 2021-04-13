Later this week, former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be back on the field for his second pro day.

His first pro day showed he has plenty of arm strength and athleticism to make any throw necessary at the NFL level. However, there was a notable absence among the coaches at Fields’ first pro day.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren’t in attendance at that first pro day. Instead, the team spent some time scouting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

That suggested the 49ers were more interested in Jones than Fields. However, when Fields steps on the field later this week, Shanahan and Lynch will be in attendance.

They won’t be alone, though. Both the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will also be there.

Source: The Falcons will join the Patriots and 49ers tomorrow at Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ second pro day. Atlanta plans to have the full allotment of three staffers in Columbus. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2021

Earlier today, Mel Kiper Jr. published another mock draft that had the Patriots trading up to select Fields.

“I think it’s the pressure to get that quarterback,” Kiper said on ESPN’s Get Up. “When you’re in a division with Josh Allen, Tua [Tagovailoa] and Zach Wilson, you have to go get someone like Justin Fields, who I think is the second-best quarterback in this draft.”

As for the Falcons, they own the No. 4 pick in the draft and could find the successor to Matt Ryan. The team could also be setting up a smokescreen to get another team to trade up to No. 4.

We’ll find out on April 29.