Report: Big Announcement Coming For Ohio State Football

Ohio State fans should be on the lookout for a significant announcement within the next week. At least that's what college football insider Mike Farrell is reporting.

While on SiriusXM Radio this week, Farrell said he expects to see a large NIL announcement for Ohio State later this month.

Farrell said he can't provide any additional information about this announcement because he's not allowed to.

The timing of this report from Farrell is interesting.

Earlier this month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day revealed that it's going to cost the school $13 million in NIL deals to keep its roster intact.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said, per Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

A large NIL deal would certainly allow the Buckeyes to keep their star-studded roster intact, that's for sure.

We'll have an update on this NIL announcement when the time comes.