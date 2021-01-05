Report: Big Ten Is Not Pushing For A National Title Postponement

A report emerged on Tuesday afternoon from AL.com that the Ohio State football program is dealing with COVID-19 issues.

“There are concerns related to Ohio State’s player availability for the game, according to sources, setting up a massive decision less than a week from when the game is scheduled to kick off in Miami,” the report read. “Ohio State has informed key parties involved it could be without a position group due to COVID-19 testing and related protocols.”

As a result, many thought the College Football Playoff national championship game could be pushed back.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith quickly quelled concerns that either side was pushing for a postponement. However, a report emerged claiming that the Big Ten office believed that game should be delayed.

Thankfully, according to Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade, that notion is absolutely false. As of right now, all parties involved in the national championship game are preparing to play on Jan. 11.

A high-level source told me this is absolutely false. None of the parties involved, including the Big Ten, are advocating for the game to be postponed. https://t.co/dQmMhOhUiD — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 5, 2021

It’s important to note that the situation may change between now and next Monday. Smith acknowledged as much when he made a statement to reporters earlier.

“So at this point in time, we see the game being played,” the Buckeyes AD said. “But who knows what tomorrow will bring? That’s COVID. We’re on track right now.”

Of course, fans will have to continue to monitor the situation throughout the week. As of right now, the national championship will still kick-off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 11.

Surprisingly, this wouldn’t be the first time this year that the Buckeyes entered a big game shorthanded. Ohio State played without a few key players in this season’s Big Ten Championship. Most notably, star wide receiver Chris Olave missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

But this time around it sounds like things are much worse in Columbus.