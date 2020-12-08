Report: Big Ten Meeting On Wednesday To Discuss Changes

Earlier this afternoon, the college football world learned that “The Game” won’t be played this weekend.

Michigan announced the cancellation of this weekend’s contest against Ohio State. The decision comes as the Wolverines are dealing with a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

With the latest cancellation, Ohio State would be ineligible to play in the Big Ten title game. Big Ten rules state a team must played at least six games to be eligible.

Ohio State sits at 5-0 on the season. According to the latest report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich, the Big Ten athletic directors will meet on Wednesday.

Here’s what she said, via 247Sports:

“Sources say Big Ten athletic directors are meeting on Wednesday. I would expect they discuss the six-game rule,” Dinich said. “The athletic directors are the ones who implemented the rule. They have the power to change it. I think it would also have to go to presidents and chancellors. But remember, in November, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors approved a rule that says if two teams are healthy and can play, and their opponents cancel games because of COVID-19, those two teams can play each other, even if they’ve played before.”

Ohio State needs the Big Ten to change its rules to be eligible to win the conference title.

Without the Big Ten title, the College Football Playoff committee would have a tough choice to make.