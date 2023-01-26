Report: How Much Money Ohio State Athletics Made In 2022

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with C.J. Stroud #7 against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ohio State athletics generated an awful lot of money for the 2022 fiscal year.

On Thursday, Ohio State released its annual financial report to the NCAA. The Buckeyes reportedly brought in $251,615,345 in revenue, which marks a new school record.

The previous record for revenue at Ohio State was $233,871,740 during the 2020 fiscal year.

As for Ohio State's total operating expenses, the school reported $225,733,418.

Overall, the athletic department at Ohio State had a net profit of roughly $25 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Ohio State's football team had the highest operating expenses. That was followed by the men's and women's basketball teams.

"Buckeye Nation continues to show their tremendous support for our incredible student-athletes, our coaches and our support staff," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a press release. "We are grateful for the enthusiasm they bring to our stadiums, fields and pools."