Report: Justin Fields Has Been Managing Neurological Disorder

As Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields prepares for the NFL Draft, the projected first-round pick has reportedly been dealing with epilepsy.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields has been upfront with NFL teams about his medical condition, which can cause seizures. Fields’ epilepsy has not prevented him from starring at the high school and college levels and putting himself in position to hear his name called next Thursday.

Additionally, Fields has been taking medication for the disorder, and it has not affected his play on the field. There is hope that he will outgrow the illness like some of his family members have, if he hasn’t already.

“The prognosis from doctors is that Fields should be in the same situation,” Rapaport wrote. “Fields’ symptoms have [been] shorter and less frequent over the past few years.”

Let me say from experience: having seen a family member suffer a seizure and be diagnosed with childhood epilepsy, this can be a very scary thing. But it is possible to manage the condition and live a normal, healthy life.

It seems like that is what Fields has been able to do. Hopefully, he can continue to do so as he gets ready to begin his pro career.