Report: Justin Fields Has Been Managing Neurological Disorder

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields prepares for the NFL Draft, the projected first-round pick has reportedly been dealing with epilepsy.

This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Fields has been upfront with NFL teams about his medical condition, which can cause seizures. Fields’ epilepsy has not prevented him from starring at the high school and college levels and putting himself in position to hear his name called next Thursday.

Additionally, Fields has been taking medication for the disorder, and it has not affected his play on the field. There is hope that he will outgrow the illness like some of his family members have, if he hasn’t already.

“The prognosis from doctors is that Fields should be in the same situation,” Rapaport wrote. “Fields’ symptoms have [been] shorter and less frequent over the past few years.”

Let me say from experience: having seen a family member suffer a seizure and be diagnosed with childhood epilepsy, this can be a very scary thing. But it is possible to manage the condition and live a normal, healthy life.

It seems like that is what Fields has been able to do. Hopefully, he can continue to do so as he gets ready to begin his pro career.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.