Report: Kerry Coombs Getting Record Salary From Ohio State

Ohio State's Kerry Coombs speaks to players.

Ohio State is reportedly set to hire former assistant coach Kerry Coombs as its next defensive coordinator and will spare no expense to do so.

According to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch,  Coombs will be the second highest-paid assistant in program history. His base salary for 2020 will reportedly be $1.2 million.

Coombs’ first stint at Ohio State ran from 2012-17. He coached cornerbacks all six seasons and was the special teams coordinator from 2013-17, as well as the assistant defensive coordinator in his final season.

Coombs spent the last two seasons as the secondary coach of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Coombs earned a reputation as a stellar teacher and player developer as well as a proficient recruiter during his first stint in Columbus.

He’s taking the place of Jeff Hafley, who split defensive coordinator duties with Greg Mattison last season and was recently hired as the head coach at Boston College.

Mattison made $1.1 million in 2019.


