Report: Mickey Marotti Expected To Remain At Ohio State

Urban Meyer is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to coach in the NFL, which could be a bad thing for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

If Meyer does indeed put pen to paper and become head coach of the Jaguars, he’ll likely reach out (if he hasn’t already) to Ohio State staffers to come with him to Jacksonville. That could spell trouble for Ryan Day, who’s assembled one of the best staffs in college football.

OSU strength coach and Mickey Marotti could be one of the current Buckeyes’ staffers that Meyer targets. But according to a new report from Buckeye Extra via The Columbus Dispatch, Marotti is expected to stay at Ohio State.

Keeping Marotti with the Buckeyes and away from Meyer in the NFL (if he does finalize a deal with the Jaguars) would be a massive win for Day and Ohio State.

“A pressing question for Ohio State: How many members of his former staff might join Meyer? Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith declined to comment on Thursday, but program sources told The Dispatch that head strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti would remain with the Buckeyes,” writes Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

Where Urban Meyer has gone, Mickey Marotti has traditionally followed. But not this time, it would appear.

Marotti is the highest-paid strength coach in college football, and it’s highly unlikely he’ll leave his pay and position for the NFL.

For now, it appears Ryan Day is keeping his staff intact and away from Meyer and the NFL.