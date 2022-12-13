Report: Ohio State Couldn't Pay Enough For 5-Star Recruit

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that it'll most likely take $13 million to keep the team's roster intact due to the emergence of Name, Image and Likeness. Well, it's starting to sound like it may cost more.

While on 97.1 The Fan this Tuesday, Ohio State reporter Dave Biddle made a very interesting comment on NIL.

Biddle said Ohio State lost out on a five-star recruit because of money.

"Ohio State missed out on a 5 star recruit because they could not pay him even half of what he was looking for," Biddle said. "They didn’t get him over $750k."

Apparently, the Buckeyes couldn't offer this recruit more than $500,000.

"UGA offered the kid 1.8M to sign and 800k/season... OSU couldn't get him more than 500K," Biddle added.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones responded to Biddle's report.

"OSU didn’t MISS OUT on any kid just chasing NIL money," Jones tweeted. "Maybe that kid missed out on a opportunity to be apart of something amazing that’s going to last longer than any amount of money! Maybe that kid MISSED OUT on OSU! maybe get the facts straight."

Ohio State fans probably agree with this sentiment.

At the end of the day, it's becoming increasingly evident that NIL will have a huge impact on college football.