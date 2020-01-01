Report: Ohio State Fan Kidnapped After The Fiesta Bowl

Over the weekend an Ohio State fan endured a scary sequence of events following the team’s loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

According to a report from WFTV 9, a man who identified himself as “Anthony” was kidnapped, robbed and then shot late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.

After an argument with his girlfriend, the man said he went to sleep in his car. He awoke to a man wearing a ski mask who told the victim he was parked in an assigned spot.

When the driver rolled the window down, the man allegedly pulled a gun on him and drove him to an ATM where he could withdraw money for the would-be robbers.

Here’s more from the report:

Anthony was driven to an area in Peoria and was told to walk away backward, KNXV reported. When one of the men pointed a gun at him, Anthony turned and ran, the television station reported. Anthony said he heard several gunshots and felt one hit his lower back, according to court documents.

The fan was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery, according to the report.

Three people, Jabri Smith, 18, and two minors, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested following the incident.