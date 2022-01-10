Report: Ohio State Football Makes Assistant Coaching Hire

The Ohio State Buckeyes made a few changes to their coaching staff after the 2021 college football season. But one of the notable assistant vacancies has now been filled.

According to Austin Ward of Lettermen Row, Ohio State is reportedly set to hire Justin Frye as their new offensive line coach. Frye is replacing longtime assistant Greg Studrawa, who was let go from the same role after this past season.

The 38-year-old Frye has been coaching since he graduated from Indiana in 2006. And over the past 15 years, he’s worked at Indiana, Florida, Temple, Boston College and – most recently – UCLA.

Frye has helped develop a number of prominent offensive linemen who became NFL stars including the Pouncey brothers, Marcus Gilbert and Maurice Hunt. He served as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and O-line coach this past year.

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm that Ohio State is officially set to announce hiring of Justin Frye to coach the offensive line for the Buckeyes.

Offensive line is just about the only unit where Ohio State doesn’t trounce most of the competition. They’ve had two offensive linemen go in the first round since 2007.

If Justin Frye can be the man to develop some of the Buckeyes’ linemen into top players at their positions, the Buckeyes might be an even more unstoppable force on offense.

Of course, the bigger priority for Ohio State at the moment might be solving their defensive problems.

But sometimes the best defense is an unstoppable offense.

