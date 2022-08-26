Report: Ohio State Has A New Field Sponsor At Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In 100 years since opening, Ohio Stadium in Columbus has been loathe to take stadium sponsors. But there will be a new sponsor making its presence felt at the Shoe for years to come.

On Friday, Ohio State announced that it will have a new field sponsor moving forward. Safelite AutoGlass, a Columbus-based glass repair company, will now feature its logo on the two 25-yard lines opposite from the Big Ten logo.

As part of the deal, the Ohio Stadium playing surface will be renamed Safelite Field. However, the name of Ohio Stadium will remain unchanged, per Sports Illustrated.

This is in contrast to what Ohio State has done with their basketball arena - "Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center." But it seems likely that Ohio State might not have even taken the deal if Safelite had insisted on getting more prominent naming rights.

Ohio Stadium first broke ground in 1921 and opened its doors in 1922. Through the century it has hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the Ohio Glory professional football team and the Major League Soccer team Columbus Crew SC.

It has been renovated four times through the years, rising in capacity from 66,000 to over 102,000 - making it one of the biggest capacity venues in the entire world.

For Ohio State fans, it's a place of reverence and one that not just anyone can stamp their name on.

