Report: Ohio State Is Missing Several Key Starters On Saturday

Last week, the Ohio State Buckeyes were dealing with issues on the COVID-19 that forced them to cancel their game against Illinois. Even though they’ll return to the field this afternoon to face Michigan State, they won’t have all of its starters.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Buckeyes are expected to be without several starters on the offensive line when they take on the Spartans due to COVID-19.

Ohio State’s offensive line usually consists of Wyatt Davis, Harry Miller, Thayer Munford, Josh Myers and Nicholas Petit-Frere. It’s unclear right now as to which of those five starters won’t be allowed to suit up this afternoon.

Regardless, the Buckeyes need several second-string offensive linemen to step up against the Spartans. If they’re unable to do so, Justin Fields could face a ton of pressure from Mel Tucker’s defense.

Another issue for Ohio State this weekend is that Ryan Day won’t be allowed to coach from the sidelines. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week, so he’ll have to watch this game from his own home.

Not having Day on the sidelines is probably a bigger disadvantage for the Buckeyes than not having some starters on the offensive line. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes will be favored in this game against the Spartans.

Kickoff for this Big Ten showdown is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.