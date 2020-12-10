Report: Ohio State Looked Into Playing In-State Opponent

Ohio State was planning to host Michigan this weekend for its annual rivalry game, but unfortunately COVID-19 threw a wrench in its plans.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will be spending the weekend off in order to prepare for next week’s Big Ten Championship. However, that wasn’t always the plan for the program.

According to Rob Oller of Buckeye Extra, the program looked into playing Ohio University this Saturday. It would’ve been a fun in-state showdown between the Buckeyes and Bobcats.

“What we do know is that in doing his due diligence Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith reached out to schools that had Saturday open, including Ohio University, before deciding the best course of action was no action,” Oller said.

The Big Ten’s decision to remove the six-game requirement for its conference championship made it easy for Ohio State to forget about playing a game this weekend.

Instead of possibly risking injury before the conference title game, Day can get his players ready for the biggest game of the season – at least the biggest game of the year so far.

Throughout the offseason, Justin Fields and the rest of the Ohio State roster made it known they want a shot at redemption after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Clemson last year. They’ll get that chance if they can take care of business next Saturday.

A win next weekend over Northwestern would all but cement Ohio State’s spot in the College Football Playoff.