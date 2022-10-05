Report: Ohio State, Notre Dame Coaching Rumor Isn't True

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is becoming a popular name in the college football world. In fact, he was recently linked to Notre Dame.

There's a rumor floating around that claims Hartline could leave Ohio State for Notre Dame to become Marcus Freeman's offensive coordinator.

Moments ago, Ohio State reporter Austin Ward poured cold water on that rumor.

"Since we have been asked about it for some reason: @OhioSt_Rivals sources with direct knowledge of the situation strongly, categorically denied that Brian Hartline would have any interest in leaving Ohio State to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame," Ward announced on Wednesday.

Hartline, a former NFL wide receiver, has been with the Buckeyes since 2017. He started his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant.

Eventually, Hartline will be presented with an opportunity to take on a larger role.

Until that day comes, Ohio State's receiving corps will be coached by Hartline. He has done a great job in that department, that's for sure.