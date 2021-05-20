Report: Ohio State, Oregon Schedule New Football Series

It’s been over 30 years since Ohio State and Oregon met in the regular season. But after the two teams meet at Ohio Stadium this coming season, they plan to make it a more regular occurrence.

According to Eleven Warriors, Ohio State and Oregon have agreed to a home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. Those games will be on top of the 2021 Buckeyes home opener against the Ducks.

The two sides were supposed to play against each other in 2020, but the pandemic forced them to cancel the game. Ohio State will reportedly pay Oregon $3.5 million for the new game in Columbus.

2021 will mark the first meeting between the two teams since the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Their last regular season meeting was in 1987.

Correction: The Ohio State/Oregon games will actually be played in 2032 and 2033. Road game at Oregon will be played first in 2032. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) May 20, 2021

The Oregon Ducks have no shortage of big name opponents coming up in the next decade either though. They play Georgia in 2022, three games against Boise State between 2024 and 2026, and a home-and-home series against Michigan State in 2029 and 2030, among other Power Five matchups.

For now though, both sides can look forward to a huge game on September 11 that may dictate the entire season for both teams.

The 2021 Oregon-Ohio State game is scheduled for September 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.

Who do you think will win the majority of the three upcoming matchups between Oregon and Ohio State?