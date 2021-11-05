Report: Ohio State Quarterback Suspended After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio State football program announced it suspended a player following his arrest.

According to a report from Whitney Harding of NBC 4, police arrested quarterback Jack Miller on Friday morning. Police charged Miller with operating a vehicle while impaired.

According to her report, the team also suspended Miller from team activities.

“Ohio State confirms that QB Jack Miller was arrested Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. He has been suspended from the football team,” she said on Twitter.

Ohio State issued a statement about Miller’s arrest and confirmed his suspension.

“Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired,” a statement from the school read. “Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court for the OVI. He has been suspended from the football team.”

Miller, a freshman, is one of the backups to starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. He’s played sparingly this season, completing 7-of-14 passes for 101 yards with no passing touchdowns or interceptions.

While he doesn’t play a significant role for the Buckeyes, it’s never good news when a player is arrested. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Miller hurt himself or anyone else while operating the vehicle under impairment.

Ohio State travels to Nebraska this weekend for a contest against the Huskers.