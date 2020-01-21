Report: Ohio State Will Open ’21 Season Earlier Than Expected

Although the 2020 college football season hasn’t even kicked off yet, Ohio State fans received some good news about the 2021 campaign.

Fans wanting to see the Buckeyes will have a shorter wait than anticipated following the 2020 season.

According to a report from The Ozone, Ohio State’s 2021 season-opener has moved. The game was initially set for September 4, but has moved to September 2.

From the report:

Ohio State will open their 2021 season at Minnesota on Thursday, September 2. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4. The Gophers’ athletic department confirmed the news to TheOzone.

The last time these two programs played in Minneapolis, the Buckeyes got the best of the Gophers. However, Minnesota played tough, giving Ohio State all it could handle in a 31-24 win for the Buckeyes.

Minnesota hasn’t defeated Ohio State since 2000 when John Cooper and Glen Mason led the Buckeyes and Gophers respectively.

Ohio State will likely have a new quarterback under center when it faces off against Minnesota in 2021. Justin Fields is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

Don’t fret for the Buckeyes, though. Ohio State landed the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, C.J. Stroud.

Stay tuned for the latest Ohio State news.