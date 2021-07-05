Report: Ohio State’s No. 1 Recruit Will Play 2 Sports

J.T. Tuimoloau was recruited to play defensive lineman, and that’s what he’ll do for the Ohio State Buckeyes later this fall. It isn’t the only sport he’ll be playing in Columbus, though.

Tuimoloau announced his intentions to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. He chose Ohio State over a trio of Pac-12 programs in Oregon, USC and Washington.

The No. 1 ranked player in the 2021 class won’t just be lining up as a defensive lineman for Ohio State, though. Per The Columbus Dispatch, Tuimoloau will also play basketball for the Buckeyes at some point during his collegiate career.

Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann are preparing a plan that will allow Tuimoloau to play both sports.

“The top-rated football player in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the class of 2021 will join the Buckeyes with hopes of also joining the men’s basketball program during the offseason,” wrote Adam Jardy via The Columbus Dispatch. “While on his official visit to Ohio State that began June 18, Tuimoloau spent time meeting with Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his staff. Tuimoloau was told he is welcome to play, and both Holtmann and football coach Ryan Day will work on the details with Tuimoloau and his family in the coming months.”

Ohio State isn’t the only college program to offer J.T. Tuimoloau a basketball scholarship. Oregon and Washington did, as well.

Tuimoloau’s professional future is in football. But it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he actually spends time pursuing basketball for the Buckeyes.