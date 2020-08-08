As of this afternoon, there is considerable concern that the 2020 college football season is about to be canceled. The Big Ten is one Power 5 league that seems to be wavering.

Earlier today, the Big Ten announced it was pausing its preseason team activities in the current phase. Padded practices are on hold, as helmets “shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear.”

This decision comes after the Mid-American Conference declared this morning that it was canceling the 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Big Ten presidents had a previously-scheduled meeting today, at which the topic of college football was expected to be discussed in-depth.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported that “all options were on the table” regarding the Big Ten’s decision, though there is no official vote planned for today. However, David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press says conference commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly “prefers’ pushing the season to the spring.

“Going into the call, the sources were told Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren preferred a spring football season, although no decision has been made,” Jesse writes.

Big Ten presidents were expected to meet Saturday to discuss the future of the conference’s fall sports seasons, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation told the Free Press. Commissioner prefers spring college football season https://t.co/T9PofykyBo via @freep — David Jesse (@reporterdavidj) August 8, 2020

Again, no decision is coming today from the Big Ten. But it seems like the momentum is possibly shifting toward postponing the 2020 campaign.

If that happens, we’d expect other Power 5 conferences to follow suit with bagging the season. It stinks, but this is the reality we’re looking at right now.