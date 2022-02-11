The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse Being Sold, Rebranded

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Last spring, Urban Meyer and Columbus restaurateur Chris Corso opened up a restaurant. Less than a year later, the restaurant was sold to a private investment group.

The news of Urban Chophouse’s sale went public this Friday. The Comeback’s Ben Koo announced that Urban Chophouse has been sold to Shawn Shahnazi.

It’s being reported that the “Urban” branding will be dropped from the restaurant. Other details have not been released at this time.

CJ Amadi, director of concierge for One Hospitality, confirmed the sale of Urban Chophouse.

The current plan is to keep this restaurant as a steakhouse, as Amadi said the investment group will “continue to make sure Chophouse remains the premiere dining and entertainment spot in Greater Columbus.”

It’s unclear if this sale spells the end of Meyer’s other venture, Pint House, which is located in Dublin.

Meyer, who was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars toward the end of the 2021 season, has not made many public appearances lately.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.