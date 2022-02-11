Report: Urban Meyer’s Steakhouse Being Sold, Rebranded

Last spring, Urban Meyer and Columbus restaurateur Chris Corso opened up a restaurant. Less than a year later, the restaurant was sold to a private investment group.

The news of Urban Chophouse’s sale went public this Friday. The Comeback’s Ben Koo announced that Urban Chophouse has been sold to Shawn Shahnazi.

It’s being reported that the “Urban” branding will be dropped from the restaurant. Other details have not been released at this time.

CJ Amadi, director of concierge for One Hospitality, confirmed the sale of Urban Chophouse.

The current plan is to keep this restaurant as a steakhouse, as Amadi said the investment group will “continue to make sure Chophouse remains the premiere dining and entertainment spot in Greater Columbus.”

Urban Meyer’s Columbus steakhouse is being sold, rebranded https://t.co/nNTzLlQ4PU pic.twitter.com/FdiSm6ZQMR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 11, 2022

It’s unclear if this sale spells the end of Meyer’s other venture, Pint House, which is located in Dublin.

Meyer, who was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars toward the end of the 2021 season, has not made many public appearances lately.