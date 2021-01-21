Rumor About Liberty QB Transferring To Ohio State Is False

With Justin Fields officially off to the NFL, Ohio State needs to decide on a quarterback for the 2021 season. But that new Ohio State QB won’t be joining from Liberty.

According to Woody Wommack of Rivals, there have been rumors circulating that Liberty QB Malik Willis was potentially transferring to Ohio State. But Wommack dismissed those rumors, stating that it’s “definitely not happening.”

Wommack noted that Hugh Freeze choosing to stay at Liberty may have had an influence on the decision. Willis enjoyed a terrific season in his first year as the Flames’ starter.

In 10 games, Willis threw for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns with only six interceptions while completing over 64-percent of his passes. He led the Flames to a 10-1 record, capping off the season with a win over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Quarterback guru Quincy Avery seemingly confirmed Wommack’s dismissal. “He’s not going to Ohio State yal,” Avery tweeted.

He’s not going to Ohio State yal. https://t.co/CFNyMoQm9f — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) January 21, 2021

As for Ohio State, the 2021 offseason will likely feature an open competition for the starting QB job. No Ohio State QB threw a pass other than Justin Fields this past year.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, they aren’t lacking for elite options at the position. They have C.J. Stroud and Gunnar Hoak already on the roster, and five-star freshman Kyle McCord joining from their 2021 recruiting class.

Who do you think will be the Ohio State QB in 2021?