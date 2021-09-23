Ryan Day Admits What’s ‘Hit’ Him About This Year’s Team

The 2021 Ohio State Buckeyes find themselves in a position that they haven’t been in during the Ryan Day era before: with a loss on their resume just three weeks into the regular season.

The Buckeyes fell to Oregon in Week 2 and haven’t done much to demonstrate that they’re one of the best teams this year in college football. Day has been left searching for answers as the Ohio State faithful have started to grow concerned about their prospects for this season.

Ahead of the Buckeyes Week 4 game on Saturday, the program’s head coach spoke about where the team is at and where it’s headed. He also revealed that he’s come to an important realization over the course of the 2021 season.

Day said that it “really hit him” the last couple weeks just how young and inexperienced this year’s team is, according to Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors.

Ryan Day says it has "really hit me" the last couple weeks how young and inexperienced his team is this year. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 23, 2021

Youth and inexperience aren’t obstacles that Day has really had to deal with in his first few seasons in Columbus. However, this year’s Ohio State squad has a lack of established veterans at numerous key positions.

Of course, the most important player for this year’s Buckeyes team that lacks experience is quarterback C.J. Stroud. The redshirt-freshman has had some growing pains in Ohio State’s first three games, despite the fact that the program’s fanbase already expects steadier play out of him.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Stroud has been battling a shoulder injury. Combined with the fact that he’d never thrown a pass prior to this year, it hasn’t been an easy start to the young quarterback’s college career.

Day an Ohio State will get somewhat of a tune-up game this weekend against Akron to try and get their season back on track. Stroud will be given a chance to rest his banged up shoulder and the Buckeyes should get a boost of confidence before entering the meat of Big Ten play.

[Griffin Strom]