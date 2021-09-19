Ryan Day Announced Major Coaching Update Following Win

Following Ohio State’s loss to Oregon last weekend, there was speculation Ryan Day would make an adjustment to his defensive staff.

The Ducks ran circles around the Buckeyes last Saturday. They even scored on the same play multiple times, causing Ohio State fans to call for Day to make an adjustment to his defensive staff and remove defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs from his position.

Day didn’t remove Coombs as his defensive coordinator, but he did make a few changes. First, he sent Coombs to the booth for the Tulsa game on Saturday, removing him from the field in the process. Second, he called upon secondary coach Matt Barnes to make the defensive play-calls.

That’s a pretty significant change at Ohio State. It’s worth noting the Buckeyes still struggled with the Tulsa offense at times on Saturday.

Ryan Day says Matt Barnes called Ohio State’s defense today, not Kerry Coombs. — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 18, 2021

Last week, Ohio State struggled with Oregon’s high-power rushing attack. The Buckeyes buckled down on the Tulsa run game on Saturday. It was the passing game that gave the Ohio State defense fits.

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin completed 32 of his 55 pass attempts for 444 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State’s defense did force two interceptions, though, flipping momentum at times.

Now that Ryan Day has made an adjustment to his defensive staff, it’s hard to believe he’ll turn back to Coombs the rest of this season. It sounds like Barnes will handle play-calling duties from here on out.

Ohio State now turns its attention to Akron. Barnes will get another shot to call the defense.