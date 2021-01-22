Ryan Day Announces A Top Assistant Coach Will Retire At The End Of The Month

Ryan Day’s first two years at Ohio State have been incredibly successful thanks in part to a tremendous staff. But one of his top staffers is set to leave this offseason.

On Friday, Day announced that co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison will retire at the end of January. The 71-year-old Mattison is coming off his second year at Ohio State, a season that saw the Buckeyes give up 25.8 points per game.

Mattison’s retirement will cap off a coaching career that spans almost 50 years. He’s coached at the high school, college and even NFL levels since 1971.

Some of Mattison’s most notably coaching stops include Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, and the Baltimore Ravens. His two stints at Michigan allowed him to work under both Jack Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh.

Greg Mattison’s first year at Ohio State was an incredible success. In 2019, his Buckeyes defense ranked No. 4 in the country, allowing just 13.7 points per game as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff.

Replacing Mattison will be an interesting task for Ryan Day to say the least. He can choose to either promote co-defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs to the sole holder of the position, promote one of nearly a dozen staffers, or go outside the organization.

As prolific as Ohio State has become on offense these past few years, defense still remains key to dominating the Big Ten.

Who will replace Greg Mattison at Ohio State?