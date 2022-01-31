Ryan Day Announces Big Return For Ohio State Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Monday that his team will retain a major defensive line piece for the 2022 season.

Day announced that defensive tackle Jerron Cage will be back as a sixth-year senior in 2022. Cage has been a valuable contributor for the Buckeyes over the last few seasons.

In 2021, he appeared in 11 games, registering 10 tackles, two fumble recoveries, including a 57-yard return for a touchdown against Penn State, and one sack. He produced five tackles and 0.5 sacks in seven games in 2020 and even started in the College Football Playoff Championship Game against Alabama.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2017, Cage redshirted his first season on campus and went on to play in 13 games in 2018 and 2019 as a reserve, compiling five tackles.

With Haskell Garrett on to the NFL, Cage and Taron Vincent will likely enter the 2022 season as Ohio State’s top two most experienced defensive tackles. Ty Hamilton (12 tackles in 2021) will also factor in heavily at the position.

Ohio State is coming off an 11-2 season and a win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.