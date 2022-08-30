Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Backup Quarterback

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 08: Acting head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State has arguably the best starting quarterback in the country in C.J. Stroud. As for his backup, head coach Ryan Day revealed on Tuesday who'll be the No. 2 option on the depth chart.

Day told reporters that Kyle McCord would be the first quarterback in after Stroud.

Of course, the Buckeyes don't want to be in a situation where Stroud has to miss time this season. In the event that happens, they should feel relatively comfortable with McCord under center.

Last season, McCord started against Akron. He completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 319 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Former four-star recruit Devin Brown is also on the depth chart for Ohio State. In his senior season of high school football, he threw for 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Ohio State will kick off its season on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.

If Stroud stays healthy this fall, Ohio State will be considered one of the favorites to win the national championship.