Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker.

Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day confirmed Trayanum's position switch on Tuesday.

“He’s a running back full-time as of now,” Day said, via 11W's Griffin Strom. “He’s learned the offense, so he was ready to go Saturday if we needed him.”

Trayanum was not needed in Saturday's win at Penn State, even after Miyan Williams went down with an injury. TreVeyon Henderson handled the bulk of carries after Williams left the game.

Williams' injury isn't said to be serious, but it remains to be seen if he'll play this weekend against Northwestern. If he's out, Henderson will once again be the bell cow, with Trayanum and Dallan Hayden providing depth.

Trayanum, who rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons at ASU, carried once for nine yards in OSU's win over Iowa two weeks ago.