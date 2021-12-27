Ryan Day Announces 3 More Ohio State Stars Opting Out Of Rose Bowl

Ohio State will not be at full strength when it squares off with Utah in the Rose Bowl this Saturday. Moments ago, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day announced that a few key contributors have elected to opt out of their upcoming game.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett will all sit out this year’s Rose Bowl.

Olave is the most notable player from the bunch. The senior wideout had 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Most analysts believe he’ll be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Garrett also had a stellar 2021 season with the Buckeyes, racking up 22 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He’s projected to be a Day 2 pick.

Petit-Frere is also projected to be a Day 2 pick in next year’s draft.

Olave, Garrett and Petit-Frere aren’t the only Ohio State players opting out of the Rose Bowl. Earlier today, Garrett Wilson announced that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft.

“To my family, thank you for your unconditional love, guidance and support,” Wilson said. “This journey has been a lifetime in the making and after careful consideration, today, I am excited to start the next chapter by declaring for the NFL Draft.”

With all these playmakers out, Ohio State will need a few role players to step up on Saturday.

Kickoff for the Rose Bowl is at 5 p.m. ET.