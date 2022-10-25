Ryan Day Announces This Week's Plan For Jaxon Smith-Njigba

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned from injury in Saturday's blowout win over Iowa.

Smith-Njigba had a quiet day in his first action in more than a month, catching one pass for seven yards against the Hawkeyes. He was used on a pitch count and appeared to be limping following one play.

While fans might be concerned about Smith-Njigba reinjuring himself, OSU head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that he still plans to play the star pass catcher this weekend.

Assuming Smith-Njigba doesn't want to sit out the rest of the season to protect his NFL Draft stock, it would make sense if Day's overriding goal is to make sure the 2021 third-team All-American is healthy to be a contributor in the season finale against Michigan.

Ohio State, 7-0 and ranked second nationally, will take on No. 13 Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX.

We'll see if Day is true to his word and uses Smith-Njigba against the Nittany Lions. If he sits out this week, the Buckeyes' next game is Saturday, November 5 against Northwestern.