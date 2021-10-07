Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season.

A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t without consequence. During his meeting with the media on Thursday, head coach Ryan Day announced one player suffered a “long term” injury against Rutgers.

Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn will be gone for a while with an undisclosed injury.

Ryan Day says freshman safety Jantzen Dunn suffered a long-term injury against Rutgers. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 7, 2021

Dunn was one of the best safety recruits in the country coming out of high school in the 2021 recruiting class. He was the No. 10 safety and No. 172 overall recruit in the class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

It’s a tough blow for the young player, but hopefully he’s able to get healthy in the near future.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team is gearing up for a showdown against Maryland this weekend. The Terrapins were routed by Iowa over the weekend and should be looking for a big bounce back.