Ryan Day Appears To Hint At Clemson Sign Stealing

With the College Football Playoff a few days away, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day may have just thrown some shade at Clemson’s coaching staff.

During a press conference earlier this week, Day was complimenting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables when he made an interesting comment about how well-prepared that unit is for the Tigers.

“He seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing… why that is I don’t really know,” Day said, via 247Sports. “But I can tell you he’s been doing it for a long time.”

This makes it seem as if Clemson knows what plays its opponents are running. Interestingly enough, this isn’t the first time the ACC powerhouse has been linked to sign stealing.

Back in November, there were rumblings about Clemson becoming experts at stealing signs. Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee told Sports Illustrated “Clemson is known well for doing it.”

Considering how Dabo Swinney operates, we’d have to imagine he’ll use these comments from Day as motivation for this week’s matchup with the Buckeyes.

Last season, Clemson narrowly defeated Ohio State in the semifinals due to a last-minute interception. It’ll be tough to beat a great team for a second year in a row, but Swinney’s squad is favored heading into Friday’s game.

Kickoff for the Clemson-Ohio State showdown is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

[247Sports]