Ryan Day Asked About Justin Fields’ Future At Ohio State

Ever since the Big Ten announced that it postponed the college football season, the Ohio State community has been wondering if Justin Fields played his last down for the program.

Fields had a sensational season with the Buckeyes in 2019, throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. His production on the field helped carry the team to the College Football Playoff.

No one truly knows what’s next for Fields, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That being said, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day provided a much-needed update on the talented quarterback.

“I think Justin wants to see what the schedule is,” Day told reporters. “Someone like Justin can plan…his next few months.”

Day also mentioned that he’d like for the spring season to start in early January – if there is indeed college football in the spring.

Ryan Day on the future of Justin Fields: "I think Justin wants to see what the schedule is." Day said its "our job" so "someone like Justin can plan…his next few months." Day mentions report that the NFL could push the draft back. Day wants to start the spring in early Jan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

There was a ton of speculation on social media yesterday regarding what’s next for Fields. Several fans were wondering if he’d consider transferring for the 2020 season.

It doesn’t sound like Fields is ready to leave Ohio State for another program. That doesn’t mean he’ll definitely play in the spring though.

Fields will have a tough decision to make if the Big Ten does play football in the spring. Playing two seasons in one calendar year would put a lot of stress on his body.

Regardless of what decision Fields makes in the future, Ohio State’s coaching staff will support him.