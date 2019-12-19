Ryan Day Was Asked About Ohio State’s Recruiting Without Urban Meyer

Any questions about how Ryan Day would handle all the responsibilities that come with being the head coach at Ohio State have been answered over the past few months. Not only did he lead the program to the College Football Playoff, he’s shown he can recruit at a high level.

Replacing a legendary coach like Urban Meyer isn’t an easy task, but Day has immediately found success with the Buckeyes.

One of the reasons that Ohio State is undefeated is because it landed an elite transfer in quarterback Justin Fields. He could have picked virtually any program in college football, yet he chose to play for Coach Day.

It’s evident that Day continues to recruit talented players to Columbus. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, the Buckeyes have the No. 3 class in the country.

With the early signing period officially underway, Day was asked about how the program’s recruiting style changed after Meyer retired.

Day said that Ohio State hasn’t changed much, but did reveal that Meyer was basically a rock star during recruiting visits.

From 247Sports:

“No. Certainly like you said, Urban is larger than life when he goes on the road and he’s like a rock star and all that,” Day said. “But at the end of the day, I think these kids want relationships and they want people who care about their kids. That’s what it comes down to in the end. It’s about building the relationships, and then bringing them here. And once they get here, they realize that this is such a special place, and the circle of care that’s been built here by (athletic director) Gene Smith and the administration, it just blows people away. I think they feel that family atmosphere. It’s hard to find a place where you’re competing for national championships but when you walk in the building you just feel the love and you feel family. I think more than anything, that’s what a parent wants.”

There is no doubt that Day is already one of the most respected coaches in college football. He clearly understands what’s important when it comes to recruiting high school prospects.

As long as the Buckeyes continue to win on a consistent basis, the recruits should keep on coming.