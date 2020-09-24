Ohio State football can finally prepare for its Week 1 opponent – the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The two foes will meet during the Big Ten’s opening weekend on Oct. 24.

The Buckeyes’ fight for a fall football season paid off. Whether it was public pressure or new information, the Big Ten decided to reverse its original decision and play football this fall. The conference’s season will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24 – as a result, the Big Ten will be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

Things couldn’t have panned out better for Ryan Day and Ohio State football. The team has already begun its preseason camp in preparation for the Buckeyes Week 1 opponent.

Ohio State and Nebraska will kick off their respective seasons in Columbus on Oct. 24. Day is well-aware of the challenge at hand. The Buckeyes head coach has high praise for quarterback Adrian Martinez.

“Boy, he’s come out and had a good college career,” Day said of Martinez. “. . . One of the better quarterbacks in the conference.”

That’s quite the compliment coming from one of the best coaches in the nation. It certainly appears Ohio State football isn’t taking its Week 1 opponent lightly.

The Buckeyes can’t afford to start the season on a bad note. Day’s squad has a quick turnaround, having to face the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 31.

Nebraska should provide the early-season test the Buckeyes need before playing Big Ten foe Penn State the following week.