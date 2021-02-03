Ryan Day Confirms Significant Coaching Change Heading Into 2021 Season

With Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison now retired, head coach Ryan Day had to make a decision on filling the void in 2021.

On Monday, Day announced his decision on who will run the defense. Speaking to the media, he confirmed that there will not be another co-defensive coordinator. Instead, Kerry Coombs will take over as the full-time defensive coordinator.

Coombs joined the Buckeyes as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2020. He also boasts a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

But the first year that Coombs and Mattison were together wasn’t exactly the best defense the Buckeyes ever had. They gave up over 25 points per game – almost double what they gave up in 2019.

Ryan Day confirms there will not be a co-DC in 2021, just Coombs as the DC. #Buckeyes — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) February 3, 2021

Ohio State went 5-0 in the 2020 regular season before beating Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. They went on to beat the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl before losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The 2021 Buckeyes will have a very different look though – and not just because of the coaching changes.

The most notable change for the Buckeyes is easily the departure of junior QB Justin Fields, who is off to the NFL.

But month by month the Buckeyes are becoming more of Ryan Day’s team and less of Urban Meyer’s.

Will Ohio State be in the College Football Playoff again in 2021?