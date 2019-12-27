Ryan Day Not Taking Dabo Swinney’s Cue On ‘Disrespect’ Talk

Dabo Swinney has spent all season citing some perceived “disrespect” that outside forces have toward his Clemson Tigers. His College Football Playoff semifinal coaching opponent Ryan Day isn’t taking the same tact.

Ohio State finished the season at No. 2 in the final College Football Playoff poll, jockeying with LSU for position throughout the regular season.

Ultimately, they drew the No. 2 seed, an unenviable place to be given Clemson’s hold on No. 3. One would think the constant talk about how no one wants to face the Tigers would go against Swinney’s argument, but he’s ignored that.

Ryan Day isn’t worried about how his team measures up against LSU or Clemson on paper. He knows the games will speak for themselves, and rejected the notion that OSU is being disrespected, or the need for bulletin board material like that.

From The-Ozone:

“We’re not getting into that too much,” Day said Thursday. “We know going in it doesn’t really matter what people think of it. What matters is what we put on the field.” […] “If you want respect, go beat the defending national champs who have won 28 straight games. Whatever people think, they think. At the end of the game, what matters is what they think on Saturday night,” he said.

That doesn’t mean his players won’t take a more Swinney-esque tact with this game. Earlier in the week, star running back J.K. Dobbins said that he felt the Buckeyes are the “most disrespected team in the country.”

Overall, it doesn’t seem like this will be the drum that Ohio State bangs as we move closer to Saturday’s Playoff games.

Clemson is a two-point favorite over the Buckeyes. Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

[The-Ozone]