Ryan Day Describes Best NFL System For Justin Fields

We’ll soon find out where former Ohio State star Justin Fields begins his NFL career. The 2021 NFL Draft is now just 19 days away.

Fields was once considered the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft. But BYU’s Zach Wilson has since jumped the dual-threat star in mock drafts and many believe he’ll end up being the second-overall pick later this month.

So what does that mean for Fields? He’ll potentially be in play at pick No. 3, held by the San Francisco 49ers who traded up in the draft to select a quarterback. If the Niners choose another option, Fields could be in play at No. 4, or at least within the top 10.

Regardless of draft pick, how a quarterback fits into an offense is much more important. Ryan Day believes an offense that gets Fields out of the pocket and uses play-action often would be ideal.

“I think, early on, an offense that is — run, play-action, get him on the move,” Day said on Saturday, via 247Sports.com. “He’s really good out of the pocket, controlled passing game. And then as time goes on and he starts to feel more and more comfortable in the pocket with the third-down and red-zone, drop-back passing concepts, he’ll continue to just build. And the more reps he gets at that, the better. But like any time you have a young quarterback, I think things where he’s on the move and athletic and you give him the ability to make plays outside of the pocket is going to be exciting to watch.”

Once again, this points to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners rely heavily on the play-action passing game. Jimmy Garoppolo has been excellent in such an offense, but doesn’t possess the dual-threat abilities Justin Fields does.

Were the Niners to insert Fields into their offense, he’d have plenty of opportunities to escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.