Ryan Day Describes Ohio State’s Mindset Heading Into Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take to the football field this Saturday for the first time since their gut-wrenching Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson last season. Heading into that game, head coach Ryan Day opened up on his team’s mindset.

Speaking to 97.1 The Fan, Day declared that his players are “fired up.” He said that they’ve all been waiting a long time to return to the football field.

“The guys are fired up,” Day said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

A long time is right. Saturday’s game against Nebraska will be just shy of ten months since the last time the Buckeyes took the field. While not as long of a wait as most Big Ten teams, it’s longer than most Buckeyes fans are used to waiting.

Just over a month ago, it seemed possible that there wouldn’t even be any Buckeyes football in 2020 at all.

It took a massive effort from fans and players alike to convince the Big Ten to bring back the season after previously canceling the fall football season.

As a result, we’re getting a very different season than what we’re used to. But a different season feels a helluva lot better than no season at all.

It’s no surprise that Ryan Day, the Buckeyes and Buckeye Nation are excited for Saturday.

