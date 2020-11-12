Ryan Day Describes Ohio State’s Plan With Off Weekend

On Thursday, the Ohio State Buckeyes learned that their matchup with the Maryland Terrapins this weekend would no longer be played due to COVID-19. It’s a tough break for Ryan Day and his players, but they’re going to make the most out of this extended time off.

Since the Buckeyes won’t be able to play this game as a later date it puts a ton of pressure on them to remain undefeated throughout the regular season. That’s probably their only chance at making the College Football Playoff.

On the bright side, Ohio State’s coaching staff is able to quickly adapt to their new circumstances. Earlier this afternoon, Day revealed that his team has already turned the page over to its next opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers.

“All of our attention last night and today went to Indiana,” Day told reporters. “Anything we do now is a bonus.”

Ryan Day said it was "like fast and furious" moving from Maryland prep to Indiana prep.

"All of our attention last night and today went to Indiana. Anything we do now is a bonus."#iufb — PaulGable (@PaulEGable) November 12, 2020

Indiana has a showdown this Saturday with Michigan State, so that means Ohio State will have a few more extra days to prepare for next weekend’s game.

The Hoosiers are probably the biggest surprise in college football this year. It all started with Michael Penix Jr. breaking the plane on a game-winning two-point conversion against Penn State in their season opener.

A victory over Ohio State would result in Indiana earning serious consideration for a spot in the Playoff. But that’s a tall task for Tom Allen’s program, especially since Day’s team is already preparing from now.