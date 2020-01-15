Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment On Fiesta Bowl Loss To Clemson

Ohio State fans are probably still having trouble getting over the team’s 29-23 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. Some may never be able to do so.

Ryan Day, however, has been able to put the raw emotion of the game behind him. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Day admitted he was “angry” about the outcome, hinting at a number of controversial calls that went against the Buckeyes.

However, Day told reporters today he’s “moved on” from being angry. He also mentioned that the Buckeyes themselves left a few plays out on the field.

OSU coach Ryan Day on Fiesta Bowl: "I've moved on from the anger part of it. When you're a competitor like that it's hard to lose a game of that magnitude, and we thought we played really well. But when I watched film, we came up short in certain areas." — Nathan Baird (@nwbaird) January 15, 2020

The day after the Buckeyes were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, Day told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi he was angry about what had happened.

“There were just a lot of plays in that game that didn’t…go our way,” Day said. “One reason or another…It was hard to look guys in the eye, knowing how hard they played, how well they played.”

There were several bang-bang decisions that went against the Buckeyes, including a targeting call against cornerback Shaun Wade and the infamous overturned fumble that took a touchdown off the board.

This was originally called a catch and fumble return TD, but was overturned as an incomplete pass. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3RxiGYTvCv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

One thing Day can take solace in is this. Ohio State has an excellent chance to be back in the same position next season.

If they are, you can bet they’ll be more motivated to finish the job.