Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment On Fiesta Bowl Loss To Clemson

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the sideline against Clemson.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans are probably still having trouble getting over the team’s 29-23 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. Some may never be able to do so.

Ryan Day, however, has been able to put the raw emotion of the game behind him. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Day admitted he was “angry” about the outcome, hinting at a number of controversial calls that went against the Buckeyes.

However, Day told reporters today he’s “moved on” from being angry. He also mentioned that the Buckeyes themselves left a few plays out on the field.

The day after the Buckeyes were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, Day told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi he was angry about what had happened.

“There were just a lot of plays in that game that didn’t…go our way,” Day said. “One reason or another…It was hard to look guys in the eye, knowing how hard they played, how well they played.”

There were several bang-bang decisions that went against the Buckeyes, including a targeting call against cornerback Shaun Wade and the infamous overturned fumble that took a touchdown off the board.

One thing Day can take solace in is this. Ohio State has an excellent chance to be back in the same position next season.

If they are, you can bet they’ll be more motivated to finish the job.


