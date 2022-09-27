Ryan Day Finds 'Silver Lining' To Ohio State's Injury News

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State has been without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for much of the first portion of the season.

As talented as Smith-Njigba is, his absence has had one benefit for the Buckeyes, according to head coach Ryan Day on Tuesday.

It has allowed some of Ohio State's other wide receivers to play an enhanced role and connect with quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Smith-Njigba is still dealing with the hamstring injury he suffered against Notre Dame in Week 1. In total, he has played in only 38 snaps over two games this season.

On Sunday, Smith-Njigba said he'll be back "sooner than later."

“Kills me that I haven’t been out there yet,” Smith-Njigba wrote on Twitter. “I know God has a bigger plan! I’ll be back sooner than later. I know my brothers gonna keep handling business!”

Emeka Egbuka (26-442-5) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (21-387-5) have starred in Smith-Njigba's absence. Julian Fleming and Jayden Ballard have also had an impact.

Ohio State will continue its season at home against Rutgers on Saturday.