Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Shares Message Amid George Floyd Protests

The sports community has rallied around those protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week, as well as similar incidents that senselessly cost Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and others their lives in recent days. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is among the first high-profile coaches to share a message amid the turmoil.

We’ve seen a few current and former college football stars do so already. 2020 No. 1 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, tweeted a strong message calling for support of the black community. “This isn’t politics,” he said. “This is human rights.”

He was followed by the biggest current college football star. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted that “the injustice is clear… and so is the hate,” vowing to side with those who face that injustice.

Now, Ryan Day has sent what can only be interpreted as a message of support for the protestors. He used a quote that is often attributed to Benjamin Franklin, though the actual source of the quote is in question. In any event, the sentiment rings true.

“Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.” — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) May 29, 2020

Ryan Day follows an incredibly strong statement by Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, one of the few minority head coaches in the NFL right now. The former Bill Belichick assistant called out those who keep their opinions during times of injustice muted, especially those with a powerful voice.

Statement from Head Coach Brian Flores. pic.twitter.com/dJOdHHSvNT — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 29, 2020

“I bring these situations up because I haven’t seen the same OUTRAGE from people of influence when the conversation turns to Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and most recently George Floyd. Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don’t seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women,” Flores wrote, referencing the recent proposed changes to the Rooney Rule, and some of the outcry against it.