Ryan Day Gives Encouraging Update On Miyan Williams

During this past weekend's game between Ohio State and Penn State, running back Miyan Williams sat out the second half because of an injury to his left hand. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, it's not a serious injury.

On his radio show this Thursday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hinted at Williams returning to the team's lineup for this weekend's matchup against Northwestern.

"Losing Miyan certainly had an effect on us, but looking forward to getting him back this week," Day said, via Dan Hope.

Barring a setback, it sounds like Williams will suit up for Week 10.

Williams has been really productive this season, rushing for 525 yards and 10 touchdowns on 76 carries. He also has four receptions for 26 yards.

Ohio State is 8-0 entering this Saturday's game against Northwestern. Oddsmakers have the Buckeyes listed as 38-point favorites.

The Buckeyes will go up against a Wildcats defense that's allowing 113.4 rushing yards per game.