Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is preparing for the biggest game of his young career, and he’s making sure that everyone on the team is in top shape for the Fiesta Bowl. And that goes for everyone on his staff.

Video footage from practice this past week shows Day making literally everyone participate in practice the moment they step on the field.

Holding a bag between a gate and a practice dummy, Day can be seen telling players and coaches to “go through the gate” and hit the dummy.

Day doesn’t let anyone in his sight get past him without completing the exercise.

Ryan Day telling coaches and players alike to “go through the gate” pic.twitter.com/timICIO8nT — Andy Anders (@AndyAnders55) December 25, 2019

The first-year Ohio State head coach certainly has the right attitude heading into the game. He is the only first-year head coach with a team in the College Football Playoff, and has never even been an assistant for a game in the tournament.

But what Day does bring to the table is a 13-0 team with a nation-leading 48.7 points per game offensively.

That and a defense giving up just 12.5 points per game makes his Buckeyes perfectly capable of taking on the reigning national champion Clemson.

The Fiesta Bowl will be played on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.