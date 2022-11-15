Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Admission On Being Undefeated

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes watches his team warm up before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State has largely cruised to a 10-0 record, but the Buckeyes have plenty of unfinished business.

Head coach Ryan Day made it a point to emphasize during his Tuesday press conference that OSU has not "reached one of our goals yet," a fact he called "sobering."

"Ohio State's goals are beat Michigan, win Big Ten, win national championship," noted 11W's Dan Hope. "[Day] says the focus needs to be on Maryland this week, though."

Ohio State is 7-0 all-time against Maryland, and outside of a wild 52-51 escape by the Buckeyes in 2018, the matchups between the two programs haven't been close.

At 6-4, the Terrapins have already wrapped up a bowl bid, but would love to play spoiler this weekend against OSU. The environment in College Park should be a fun one.

Assuming Ohio State gets by Maryland as expected, they can cross one of their goals off the list by beating Michigan in the regular season finale next weekend.