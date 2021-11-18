Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Admission On Recruiting

While Ryan Day has yet to win a national title at Ohio State, the Buckeyes’ recruiting hasn’t missed a beat since he took over in 2019. But there is one aspect of recruiting that appears to be getting under Day’s skin.

On his recent radio show, Day admitted that he’s seeing prospects’ parents get more involved in their recruiting. He said noted that “sometimes you have to recruit the parents more than the young men.”

Fortunately for Buckeyes fans, it doesn’t appear that Day is struggling in that area. His last two recruiting classes have ranked in the top five nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

But some people believe that Day is exaggerating how tough it is to recruit with overbearing parents. It’s been pointed out that there has probably never been a time where coaches didn’t have to convince parents to let their child join their program.

Ryan Day says parents are so involved in players’ recruitments now that “sometimes you have to recruit the parents more than the young men.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 18, 2021

“That seems like common sense for basically all of eternity,” one fan replied.

“honest question: was there an era of recruiting in any sport where you didn’t have to convince parents their kids should come play for you?” Bill DiFilippo of Uproxx asked in a retweet.

“Coaches have been saying forever how they would intentionally try to win the parents first. so yeah never,” a fan replied to DiFilippo.

If it were easy to recruit, the same schools wouldn’t be dominating the rankings virtually every year. Some schools have simply mastered the art of convincing parents and prospects to join their ranks.