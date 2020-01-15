Ryan Day Has Crushing Quote On Ohio State WR Chris Olave

The Spun

With Ohio State trailing 29-23 late in the Fiesta Bowl, Justin Fields tried to find Chris Olave in the end zone for a potential game-winning touchdown. The two had a miscommunication, Olave slipped trying to break off his route, and Fields was intercepted by Clemson’s Nolan Turner, sending the Tigers to the national championship.

After the game, Olave took blame for the play. He said that he thought Fields was scrambling, so as one does in that situation, he improvised and tried to get open in the end zone.

Olave caught Ohio State’s lone passing touchdown and finished with 50 yards in the game. The sophomore was an extremely valuable player all year, catching 48 passes for 840 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As is always the case when a mistake like that is made, wins and losses are never totally decided by one play. Still, you can understand Olave being very broken up about it.

During a press conference today, Ryan Day revealed the extent of it. He said that Chris Olave was “crushed,” and couldn’t eat solid food for a few days following the Fiesta Bowl loss.

Olave isn’t alone. Day himself said it was hard to watch the Clemson-LSU game considering how close they got.

With Justin Fields and a ton of other talent coming back, Ohio State should be very involved in the College Football Playoff picture.

In year one under Day, with a first-year starting quarterback, Ohio State entered the year behind Michigan in most preseason polls and rankings. Their season was a huge success overall, but it is always painful to come six points and an end zone miscommunication short.

