Ryan Day Has Encouraging Update On Injured Ohio State Starters

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Ohio State is 3-0 and cruising along, but the Buckeyes aren't the pinnacle of health right now.

Fortunately, head coach Ryan Day reiterated tonight that he doesn't expect injured starters TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall, Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister to be out for long, if at all.

During his appearance on 97.1 The Fan tonight, Day said all four players aren't out long-term and could possibly be back as soon as this weekend.

“All of those are not long-term injuries. So we’re gonna do the best we can to get them healthy," Day said, via Eleven Warriors. "They’re working hard on their rehab because we’re gonna need all those guys for this weekend.”

Henderson, the Buckeyes' top running back, left last weekend's win over Toledo with a leg injury. Hall, a defensive lineman, dressed for the game but did not play, while safeties Proctor and McCalister didn't dress at all.

Ohio State routed Toledo 77-21 without these four key contributors. The Buckeyes will host Wisconsin this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.